Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.36 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 1,070.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AMR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.16. 1,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,272. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $149.12.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 78.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 14%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

