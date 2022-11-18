Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,335 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.44. 16,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.73 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total transaction of $1,229,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,260 shares of company stock worth $27,760,878. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

