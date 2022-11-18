Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 39,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.