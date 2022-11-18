Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.68. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,656. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.23.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.