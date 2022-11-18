Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,671 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.85.

COUP traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 10,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $228.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

