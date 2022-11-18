Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,662 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,490,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

