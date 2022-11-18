Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.44. 8,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,178. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

