Truist Financial Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $35.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 217.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDIT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $6,406,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 73.6% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

