Truist Financial Cuts Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $62.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

