TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Buys $25,643.48 in Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $25,643.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of TSR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 504 shares of TSR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $4,324.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $7.89 on Friday. TSR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

TSR ( NASDAQ:TSRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TSR

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

