Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given New GBX 68 Price Target at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 67 ($0.79) to GBX 68 ($0.80) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.93) to GBX 83 ($0.98) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 13,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,484. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

