Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,887,817 shares.The stock last traded at $31.26 and had previously closed at $30.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources

About Turquoise Hill Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,429,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,649.2% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 587,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 565,782 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

