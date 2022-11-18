Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 231 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.3% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.01. 114,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,962. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

