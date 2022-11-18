Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

