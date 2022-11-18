Tyler Stone Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,935. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

