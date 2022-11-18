Tyler Stone Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,370. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.