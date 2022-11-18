Tyler Stone Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

