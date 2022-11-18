Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,963. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

