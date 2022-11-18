Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 2,500 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $320.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $549.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.