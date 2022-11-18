Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,199. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

