UBS Group AG Purchases 92,324 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,956,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $232,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.