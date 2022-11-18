UBS Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $141.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

