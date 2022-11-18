UBS Group Trims Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Target Price to $0.35

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $1.00 to $0.35 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cazoo Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Shares of NYSE:CZOO opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 926.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

