UBS Group Trims Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Target Price to $0.35

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $1.00 to $0.35 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cazoo Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.94.
Cazoo Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CZOO opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $9.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cazoo Group
Cazoo Group Company Profile
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
