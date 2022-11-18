Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $67.74 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $67.74 million and $3.05 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,618.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.00628406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00234534 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00060183 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00059881 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20218396 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $970,869.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

