United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $210.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average is $180.76. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

