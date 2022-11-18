Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Benchmark

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:U opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Unity Software by 214.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1,746.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 698,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Unity Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,661,000 after buying an additional 235,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Unity Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.