Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 48,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,286,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,097.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,159 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 112.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 43.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Upwork by 210.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 497,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.