Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 48,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,286,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.
Upwork Stock Down 6.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 112.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 43.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Upwork by 210.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 497,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upwork Company Profile
Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.
