VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894,534 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.96% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $107,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 652,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,954,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

