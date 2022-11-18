Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,552,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,929,000 after acquiring an additional 276,043 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 357,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,777,000 after buying an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $226.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.