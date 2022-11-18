Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $208.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $259.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

