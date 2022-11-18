Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Avion Wealth’s 4th Largest Position

Avion Wealth cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.97. 42,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

