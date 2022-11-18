Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.36. 68,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,509. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

