Varex Imaging Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Varex Imaging in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

VREX stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $461,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

