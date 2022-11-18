VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VAT Group Stock Down 7.9 %

VAT Group stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

