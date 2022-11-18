VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
VAT Group Stock Down 7.9 %
VAT Group stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $52.37.
VAT Group Company Profile
