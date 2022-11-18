Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.10

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.10 and traded as low as $16.82. Verbund shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 236 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OEZVY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verbund from €125.00 ($128.87) to €110.00 ($113.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

