Verge 24-Hour Volume Tops $392,644.68 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $36.84 million and approximately $392,644.68 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,697.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00375928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00790159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00627316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00231787 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,163,063 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

