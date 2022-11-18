Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $36.22 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $36.22 million and $380,011.02 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,625.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00373041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00116241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00803375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00631162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00234966 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,175,925 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

