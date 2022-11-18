Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.20. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

