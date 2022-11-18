Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.98 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and $54,168.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00375062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00117070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00798326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00627209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00235438 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,482,110 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

