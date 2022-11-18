VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,785,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,222 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of VICI Properties worth $172,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after acquiring an additional 857,690 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.14. 216,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,455. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

