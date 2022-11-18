Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.67. 25,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 35,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Victoria Gold in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

