VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Down 9.1% in October

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEY opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.