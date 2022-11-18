VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.62

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.62 and traded as high as $60.78. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
