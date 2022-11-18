VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.62

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.62 and traded as high as $60.78. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 68,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

