View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) CEO Rao Mulpuri Purchases 33,275 Shares of Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) CEO Rao Mulpuri bought 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,236 shares in the company, valued at $211,730.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

View stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. View, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of View by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in View by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in View by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in View in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

