Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $210.17. The stock had a trading volume of 75,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

