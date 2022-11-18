Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $13.18

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $12.80. Vista Energy shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 9,948 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 51.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 171,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.