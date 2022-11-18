Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $13.18

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $12.80. Vista Energy shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 9,948 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vista Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.