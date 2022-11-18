Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Director Sells $281,180.00 in Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Visteon Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ VC traded up $5.51 on Friday, reaching $147.84. 233,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,141. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

