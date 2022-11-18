Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($289.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($206.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($164.95) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of VOW3 opened at €138.60 ($142.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a twelve month high of €195.14 ($201.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of €135.43 and a 200-day moving average of €140.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

