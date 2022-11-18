Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vontier Price Performance

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,156. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.