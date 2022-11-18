voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) PT Lowered to $8.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 162.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on voxeljet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Stock Down 7.6 %

voxeljet stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.67. voxeljet has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in voxeljet stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of voxeljet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About voxeljet

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.